Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich could become Bundesliga champions today if they beat Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen lose to Augsburg. Regardless of other results, three points gets them a step closer.
Vincent Kompany has a long list of injuries, and he was unsure if he would be without two more in Thomas Müller and Raphaël Guerreiro. The latter fails to make the squad, but Müller does make the bench.
Kim Min-jae comes back into the team, with Josip Stanišić likely playing left-back. Aleksandar Pavlović partners Joshua Kimmich in midfield again.
Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Mainz
40. Urbig
3. Minjae
6. Kimmich
7. Gnabry
9. Kane
10. Sane
15. Dier
17. Olise
27. Laimer
44. Stanisic
45. Pavlovic
