Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Bundesliga Clash

Bayern Municg face Main at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich could become Bundesliga champions today if they beat Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen lose to Augsburg. Regardless of other results, three points gets them a step closer.

Vincent Kompany has a long list of injuries, and he was unsure if he would be without two more in Thomas Müller and Raphaël Guerreiro. The latter fails to make the squad, but Müller does make the bench.

Kim Min-jae comes back into the team, with Josip Stanišić likely playing left-back. Aleksandar Pavlović partners Joshua Kimmich in midfield again.

Bayern Munich Starting Lineup vs Mainz

40. Urbig

3. Minjae

6. Kimmich

7. Gnabry

9. Kane

10. Sane

15. Dier

17. Olise

27. Laimer

44. Stanisic

45. Pavlovic

