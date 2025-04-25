Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich play their penultimate Bundesliga home game of the 2024-25 season against Mainz. It's a challenging game for the Bavarians, with the visitors sitting just outside the Champions League qualification places.
Vincent Kompany is already without several players, and that list could be longer for the game on April 26. Thomas Müller is struggling with illness, and Raphaël Guerreiro may also not make the squad.
Kompany only has the Bundesliga to focus on, so he will play the strongest team possible. Here is the predicted starting XI for the Mainz game.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs Mainz (4-2-3-1)
GK: Jonas Urbig - Manuel Neuer is rumored to be returning before the end of the season, but nothing has emerged saying he will start this game.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austrian scored his second career goal for Bayern against Heidenheim. He is the best right-back option and has been a solid selection for Kompany.
CB: Eric Dier - Dier has stepped up since the injury to Dayot Upamecano and may work himself to a new one-year deal if he keeps performing well.
CB: Kim Min-jae - The South Korean was taken out of the limelight last week after negative from outside the club. He may be on the bench again, but he should start if Guerreiro can't play.
LB: Josip Stanisic - Bayern see Stanisic as a center-back, but he can play anywhere in the back four. He could be moved to LB due to injuries.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - The captain cleared up his future a few weeks back, and all his focus has been on the title run, looking to add his ninth Bundesliga title to his name.
CM: Aleksandar Pavlovic - Due to illness, Pavlovic has been missing for a significant time but started against Heidenheim and played well. That could have earned him another start against Mainz.
RM: Leroy Sane - Sane may be asked to play from the right, with Olise moving into the center. Serge Gnabry could also start here.
CAM: Michael Olise - Olise played just behind Kane in the previous game and could be asked to do that again if Muller does not recover from illness.
LW: Kingsley Coman - The Frenchman's future is uncertain, but he would love to go out with another Bundesliga crown to his name.
ST: Harry Kane - Kane is closing in on his first major trophy while also being the Golden Boot winner in the Bundesliga. It would be an excellent season for the Englishman.
