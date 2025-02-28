Bayern Munich

Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich's 3-1 Win Over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga

Full match highlights from Bayern Munich's 3-1 Bundesliga away win against VfB Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich managed a 3-1 Bundesliga away win against VfB Stuttgart. The Bavarians keep edging towards winning the league title this season.

Stuttgart took an early lead through Angelo Stiller in the 34th minute of the game. Michael Olise equalized in the 45th minute with a swift finish. Leroy Sane played a ball behind the defense to find the Frenchman, who finished expertly.

Leon Goretzka then capitalized on a mistake from Stuttgart. After nicking the ball away, the midfielder found the back of the net with his second touch from inside the penalty area.

Another mistake from the defense saw Kingsley Coman one-on-one with Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nubel, who was way outside the penalty area. Coman got past Nubel and slotted the ball in the back of the net from outside the box.

Stuttgart was the team with the most possession (53%). They managed only three shots on target while Bayern recorded eight, which was the difference.

Vincent Kompany's side now has 61 points from 24 matches and leads defending champions Bayer Leverkusen by 11 points. Second-placed Leverkusen has a game in hand.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Full match highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Bayern Munich's next game is in the UEFA Champions League. They play Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German showdown in the Round of 16. The first leg at the Allianz Arena takes place on March 5. The Bavarians return to Bundesliga action on March 8, playing VfL Bochum at home.

