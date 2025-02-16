Transcript: Kompany, Neuer, And More React After Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich maintained its eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings over Bayer Leverkusen, holding the latter to a 0-0 draw at the BayArena.
It puts the Bavarians in a great position to capture the Bundesliga title, with 12 games remaining in the season.
Head coach Vincent Kompany, captain Manuel Neuer, and others spoke after the game against Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany: Of course, we always want to dominate the game. But if a team forces us to defend, then we have to defend. Leverkusen played very well today, Leverkusen pressed superbly, secured the ball superbly and also fought for it. Above all, we had to defend today. And I have to give compliments to my team. We've had so many games in the past where we've scored a lot of goals. Today the task was different, today it was all about defending – and we did a great job. We defended with a great mentality. We'll take that home with us.
Manuel Neuer: We're happy with the result. We didn't create much, Leverkusen had a good day and put us under pressure. It was difficult to find proper space. We're going home with a point, which is perhaps fortunate. But in the past, it's also been the other way round. Leverkusen started aggressively, our training in defence paid off. We had a lot of players at the back, and we did well. The important objective today was that we didn't lose the game, and we did that.
Jamal Musiala: It wasn't a normal game today; we didn't have much pressure on the ball and didn't have much possession. In the end, we got a point and still have an eight-point lead. That's definitely a positive. Leverkusen were very aggressive, they really pushed. We just wanted to play our game today. Our focus was on defending. Now we'll see what we can do better – and then it's onwards to Celtic on Tuesday.
Bayer Leverkusen Reaction
Xabi Alonso: We played at a high level against a strong Bayern team. They usually destroy their opponents, but not today. We created a lot of chances; our intensity was good. We did everything right – except scoring goals. In the end, it wasn't enough.
Granit Xhaka: We feel like we lost today. We put in a great performance, we had so many chances. If you don't take your chances against such a top team, it's very bitter. We should have left the pitch as winners today.
