Transcript: Vincent Kompany, Kane, Kimmich, And More React After Bayern Munich’s 3-1 Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich managed a 3-1 away win against Augsburg in their latest Bundesliga clash. Dimitris Giannoulis opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 30th minute.
Jamal Musiala equalized in the 42nd minute of the match. Cedric Zesiger was sent off in the 58th minute. Harry Kane (60') and Christian Matsima's own goal (90+3') made it 3-1 for the Bavarians.
Vincent Kompany, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, and more were among the people addressing the media after the match. here's what they had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: We knew it would be a difficult away game. We conceded the goal, but we stayed calm and scored our goal. It was a good away win, we'll gladly take the three points and want to keep going. Jamal felt something in the back of his leg. We'll have to wait and see how big it is. We'll see if we can solve it with the squad. I don't want us to moan.
Now we'll analyse Inter Milan and then see how we line up against them for the game. We have a lot of players with talent and experience. We all have the same goal, we all want to win. It's clear that we need all the lads. All the players who are available must be mentally ready to play their part.
Harry Kane: It was an important win. We've worked a lot on set pieces and it's nice that we got the goal today. It's obviously bitter to see Jamal go off like that. Hopefully it's not that bad. We've had a difficult week with the injuries. We have a lot of important games ahead of us, it's about the team, we have to pick it up together. Thomas [Müller] and I have also played a lot of games together, we have a very good connection on the pitch.
Max Eberl: It was a very good away game. We were 1-0 down and then came back. We played very confidently and hardly let anything get past us. The team didn't show any shock when Jamal was injured and carried on unphased. We really wanted to win this game. We'll have to see what happens with Jamal.
They're important players, but we're not complaining, the other players have to step into the breach. We're looking forward to this Champions League quarter final against Inter Milan at home. We can't change the injuries and want to focus on what's coming up and who's available.
Joshua Kimmich: It was an absolutely deserved win. We stayed very calm after going behind, controlled the game even more and were patient. Fortunately, we equalised before the break. We didn't concede anything in the second half.
With Jamal's injury, it's of course extremely bitter – regardless of whether it's Jamal or someone else. Everyone in the squad realises that they are needed. Everyone has to work hard, wait for their chance and everyone will get that chance. All the lads have to stay hungry and ready.
Eric Dier: We are very happy. It was a difficult game; we also had to come back from 1-0 down. But after that we did very well, created a lot of chances and scored three goals. Every win gives you confidence. We want to maintain this positive momentum and prepare for the next game.
