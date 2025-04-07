Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan
Bayern Munich are set to play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The first leg between the two sides takes place at the Allianz Arena on May 8.
Bayern and Inter have played out some memorable UCL clashes with the 2009-10 final being arguably the most crucial one.
With a semi-final berth on the line, the stakes are high this time as well. Vincent Kompany addressed the media ahead of the game. Read his transcript below (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On preparation
Kompany: Preparing for Inter was our priority the past few days. Not just for me but for all the coaching staff and the players. But we need to respect that there's a lot to say when a great legend like Thomas Müller communicates he's leaving a club. That's understandable. But my role is that training is right, that we make the right decisions of who plays and not.
Q: On injuries
Kompany: We're looking ahead and assuming that the guys who play tomorrow will be able to perform and get the result for us. We can't forget that the guys tomorrow have all been involved in our journey so far to where we are. I don't want to moan about things. I don't want to change my goals because we've got injuries. My thoughts are just about what can happen when we perform to our best.
Q: On fit players
Kompany: Everyone has played their part and contributed at different times, which is why we are where we are today. My style is not to publicly judge individual players. Everyone has contributed, not only on the pitch through their performances, but also in different roles off the pitch.
Q: On Jamal Musiala's absence
Kompany: I don't think I can say too much beforehand for how we'll react. We've already played without Jamal. We can find solutions, also creative solutions that we have available to us. For me it's about tomorrow. We can't replace Jamal like for like with his talent, so we need to solve things as a collective.
Q: On the importance of experience
Kompany: That always plays a part in games like this. But we've got experience in our squad - and so do Inter. We're not lacking there in terms of depth or with the guys who will start.
Q: On Inter
Kompany: They're a team who always their moments, are always dangerous, not just on the counter. They're also good in build-up and at set pieces. They score a lot of goals because they have good players. But we do that as well, score a lot of goals.
Q: On Inter's defence
Kompany: People don't normally score a lot of goals against Leverkusen either, but you need to have the belief. It's not about the game but about moments. It could be a set piece for us. We need to be there for those moments. We can talk about things that Inter do well tactically, but there's also character, heart and emotions. It's all part of it. We also showed we can do it against Leverkusen in the last round. The important thing for me is that we're ready mentally tomorrow and show character.
Q: On Neuer and Coman
Kompany: Things progress every day. I hope they're back for the second leg, but I don't want to put too much pressure on them. There's no guarantee there.
