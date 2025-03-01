Vincent Kompany, Leon Goretzka and Christoph Freund React To Bayern Munich's Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich secured a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The win extended the Bavarian's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points.
Die Schwaben opened the scoring, but goals from Michael Olise, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman meant the three points returned to Munich.
MORE: Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich's 3-1 Win Over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga
The pressure is on challengers Bayer Leverkusen to reduce the gap as they face third-place Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow.
Head coach Vincent Kompany and others spoke to fcbayern.com about the win.
Vincent Kompany: That was a top match tonight, a real German top match, and it's never easy away at Stuttgart. I enjoyed this win because Stuttgart were better than us at the start of the game. Then we got that huge chance in the first half, though. We grew into the game and we were a threat throughout the second half. That's how these games go sometimes. We defended strongly at the end and showed a lot of character, which you can win with. Obviously it's our aim to win trophies, but we just want to always be strong. The most important thing is that we continue on this path and have trust in what we're doing.
Leon Goretzka: It was hard work, we didn't start the game well. But we were already prepared for the fact that Stuttgart might not be able to sustain the tempo that they showed without the ball in the first half and at the second balls for 90 minutes. We stayed calm and still had our moments in the first half. We were much better in the second half, especially at the second balls. We got more into the game as time went on and deserved to win in the end.
Christoph Freund (sporting director): We deserved to win. It was far from an easy game, Stuttgart played really well. We took a while to get going in the first 20, 25 minutes, and weren't quite getting to the second balls. But the longer the game went on, the better we got. We're concentrating on ourselves and want to win our games. It's just fun to watch this team – especially because of their mentality. It was a tough away match but in the end we collected three very important points. Today was a nice evening.
