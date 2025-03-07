Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich Reach Agreement Over New Deal (Report)
Joshua Kimmich's future was uncertain at Bayern Munich, with his contract expiring at the end of this season. In the last few weeks, many reports suggested that the player and his club could not reach any agreement on a new deal.
This meant the 30-year-old could discuss pre-contract terms with clubs outside of Germany. It was reported that some of the top teams have been monitoring the German international. Teams such as PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Arsenal have all been linked with a move.
However, the German international's focus was always on extending his contract with the Bavarians. And according to Sky Germany's Florian, Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich reached an agreement over a new contract until 2029.
As BILD reported, the player never considered other clubs' offers and prioritized staying in Bavaria. Kimmich joined the club over a decade ago and has since become a crucial piece of Die Roten's success in this period.
