Bayern Munich Director Herbert Hainer Compares Young Midfielder to Xabi Alonso
Throughout his career, Xabi Alonso has played for some top European clubs, including Bayern Munich. He has also represented Liverpool and Real Madrid and is now the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen.
Alonso was one of the finest midfielders in the modern game. Bayern president Herbert Hainer thinks the club has a player similar to Alonso's skillset.
He thinks Aleksandar Pavlovic is similar to the Spaniard in many aspects. Hainer pinpointed Jamal Musiala and Pavlovic as the two most promising youngsters in the team.
Hainer said in a recent interview:
With Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlovic, we already have the future of the club. Musiala has exceptional technical skills, he is an absolute fan favorite worlwide. Pavlovic, with his calmness and passing accuracy, is sometimes reminiscent of the young Xabi Alonso. Both have everything it takes to become legends of FC Bayern.- Herbert Hainer
Pavlovic, 20, has come up through Bayern Munich's youth ranks. He has so far made 42 appearances for the senior team, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Pavlovic has made 20 appearances this season, scoring once and setting up another goal.
A defensive midfielder by trade, Pavlovic has a good reading of the game and can efficiently pass the ball around. Hence, it's understandable why Hainer sees him as similar to Alonso.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are currently atop the Bundesliga table. They have 55 points from 22 matches. The Bavarians lead Alonso's Leverkusen, the defending champions, by eight points. Bayern also made it to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after beating Celtic 3-2 on aggregate.
