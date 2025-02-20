Bayern Munich Fans Crash Servers In Frenzy Over 125th Anniversary Kit
Bayern Munich is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2025. The Bavarians, one of the most popular European and world football clubs, were established in 1900.
Bayern will wear a specially designed kit for Bochum on March 8 to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The kit design has dropped on Bayern's official website, but the servers have crashed.
Fans have gone into a meltdown over the unique collection, which has golden stripes and logo coloring along with the traditional red color of the club.
Bayern Munich's new kit was designed in partnership with the traditional kit manufacturer Adidas. The Bundesliga giants released a statement on the latest kits, which read:
From the Grünwalder Stadion stands to the Olympiastadion tent and the diamonds of the Allianz Arena, FC Bayern is the proud home of football legends. Germany’s record champions and partner adidas are celebrating this together with fans on the occasion of the club’s 125th birthday with a unique anniversary jersey and a collection range. The design takes in the club’s three major home grounds.
The statement further added:
One club, one jersey, one home - the stuff legends are made of. The motto of the celebrations is ‘Creating Originals since 1900 - 125 years of FC Bayern’. And there will also be a special first. Following the decision of members at the club’s annual general meeting to no longer assign Franz Beckenbauer’s iconic No.5 in the future, the legendary number on the back of the anniversary jersey will be specially dedicated to the memory of the Kaiser and will be available to purchase for the first time.
The 125th anniversary special collections are also available in Bayern's online store. Fans, though, will hope that the server stays up.
