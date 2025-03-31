Bayern Munich Left-Back Alphonso Davies Shares Update On Social Media After Season-Ending Injury
Bayern Munich suffered a double injury blow over the international break. Defenders Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano picked up serious injuries, both out for the foreseeable future.
Davies injured his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of this season and the start of the 2025/26 season. The Candian has shared an update on Instagram, thanking the fans for their love and support.
Thank you guys for all your love and for your kind words and for all the support you’ve given me since my injury. It sucks to be out for this long, and for my season to end early, but I’ll be working hard to make sure I come back stronger.- Alphonso Davies on Instagram
The Bayern club account and players such as Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, and Aleksandar Pavlovic shared heart emojis. Former player Ryan Babel and AC Milan center-back Fikayo Tomori also shared messages of support.
The 24-year-old picked up the injury 10 minutes into the Concacaf Nations League third-place playoff game against the United States.
The injury did not go down well with Bayern Munich's director, Christoph Freund, who hit out at the Canadian national team. He was angry that the extent of the injury was not revealed until Bayern did their medical tests on the player when he returned.
MORE: Bayern Director Freund Hits Out At Canada's Handling Of Davies After ACL Injury
Die Roten has already been without Davies for five weeks with a torn muscle this season. He will be a huge miss for head coach Vincent Kompany as they head into a crucial time of the season.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
The Financial Difficulties Behind Thomas Müller's Expected Bayern Munich Exit
Former Bayern Munich Star Sends MLS Invitation To Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich 3-2 FC St. Pauli: Report And Full Match Highlights From Bavarians’ Win
Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli: Player Ratings As Bayern Avoid Further Title Setback