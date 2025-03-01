Bayern Munich Legend Makes Statment Surrounding Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich is in a great position to win its 34th German League title. They hold an 11-point lead over nearest rivals Bayer Leverkusen with just under a third of the season left.
Leverkusen is the current trophy holder and will continue to fight until it's mathematically impossible to overhaul Bayern.
The two teams are currently the best in Germany. However, Borussia Dortmund used to regularly challenge Bayern's dominance.
MORE: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Wants Bayern Munich to Sign ‘The Best Player in Germany'
One of the club's greatest players, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has given his opinion on Leverkusen and Dortmund. He believes one is better than the other and will be going forward.
Bayer Leverkusen have now overtaken Borussia Dortmund, that’s clear. They will be the team that will probably challenge us the most domestically in the coming years.- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Speaking before the win over Stuttgart, Rummenigge was confident that Bayern would see out the final weeks and bring the title to Munich.
He was also aware that beating Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16 would boost confidence in the competition.
With an eight-point lead in the league, I’m optimistic that we will bring the title back to Munich. In the Champions League, progressing against Leverkusen could give us the decisive push towards the final.- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Former Player Angelo Stiller Has Message for Bayern Fans After Scoring Against Them
Full Match Highlights of Bayern Munich's 3-1 Win Over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga
Vincent Kompany, Leon Goretzka and Christoph Freund React To Bayern Munich's Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Issues Honest Response Regarding Joshua Kimmich Contract Saga