Bayern Munich Receive Devastating Updates Regarding Injuries to Two Key Players
Bayern Munich hoped they could get through the international break unscathed regarding injuries. However, they have received some devastating news regarding left-back Alphonso Davies. and center-back Dayot Upamecano.
Davies picked up an injury 12 minutes into Canada's CONCACAF Nations League game against the United States. He was replaced instantly, with the medical team making a quick decision.
It has been revealed by several media outlets that Davies has torn his ACL in his right knee. The Canadian will undergo surgery later today and is set to miss the rest of the season and the start of the 2025/26 season.
Upamecano picked up his injury during France's UEFA Nations League game against Croatia. The Frenchman played the full 120 minutes as the game went to extra time. He was assessed after the game with a knee problem.
Once again, several media outlets reported that Upamecano will miss several weeks with loose bodies in his left knee.
It's a devastating blow for Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany, who will now be without two first-choice defenders. Upamecano will miss both legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Inter Milan.
He could be back for the semi-finals if Die Roten makes it through the last several games of the Bundesliga. Bayern currently lead Bayer Leverkusen by six points with eight games remaining.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Philipp Lahm Pinpoints Thomas Tuchel Issue That Could End His England Stint Early
Liverpool Rumored To Be Harry Kane's Likely Premier League Destination
Lyon vs Bayern Munich Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich to Consider Move for Two Bundesliga Strikers as Harry Kane's Backup