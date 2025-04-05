End Of An Era: Thomas Muller Announces He Will Leave Bayern Munich After This Season
Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has confirmed that the club will not offer him a new contract. The 35-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current season.
Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg broke the news, with Muller supplying a statement. His words were understanding, but he was clearly upset with the decision.
The club has made a conscious decision not to enter contract talks with me for the upcoming season. Even though this doesn’t reflect my personal wishes, it’s important that the club stays true to its convictions. I respect this decision, which surely wasn’t an easy one for the board and supervisory board to make.- Thomas Muller
Muller has spent 25 years with the Bavarian club, signing as a young player from TSV Pähl. Negotiations had been going on for several weeks regarding his contract. However, the hierarchy has decided these will be his final months with the club.
The club legend must now decide whether to hang up his boots or continue his career. Muller has had some interest from MLS sides, including Los Angeles FC, Bayern's US partner club.
Muller will leave as the third all-time top goalscorer at the club behind Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller. He currently sits on 247 goals, and it would be great to see him score one more time for the club.
In 25 years with the club, he also won 33 titles and will be looking to add at least one more with the Bundesliga title this season. Die Roten are also still in the UEFA Champions League. Winning both those trophies would be some farewell for Mr. Bayen.rn.
