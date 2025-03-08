Eric Dier Names Bayern Munich Teammate Who Has Impressed Him the Most
Eric Dier joined Bayern Munich on loan in January 2024 before making his move permanent last summer. The Englishman has become a key player for the Bavarians and has so far made 36 appearances for the club.
There are several big name superstars plying their trade for the Bavarians. Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, and more.
Dier was recently asked which teammate has impressed him the most. He praised Kimmich and Muller before naming Neuer as his pick. He told the the official Bayern Munich website:
Dier said:
Oh, I could list them all. Joshua Kimmich didn't surprise me because I already knew about him, but it's impressive to see him every day - his consistency, his attitude, his preparation and the way he works in every training session. The same goes for Thomas Müller. He embodies the club in a unique way. He conveys what Bayern Munich means through his behaviour, his training work and his games.
It's great for every new player to have someone like him to look up to. You immediately understand what Bayern is all about. And then there's Manuel Neuer. He really surprised me - not because of his quality, of course I was aware of that, but because he is much calmer than I would’ve expected. He radiates an incredible calmness. But do you know what fascinates me most about him?
Further speaking about the traits that have impressed him the most, Dier said:
His passion for training. He's 38 years old and has won everything, really everything, but his love of football and his ambition are undiminished. That also explains why he's still playing at this level. For me, he's the best goalkeeper I've ever seen. And when you see him in training, you understand why. His attitude and daily commitment are simply impressive. Figures like Kimmich, Müller and Neuer are great role models, definitely - not just for us players, but also for people outside of football.
Manuel Neuer has been at Bayern Munich since 2011. He has so far made 554 appearances for the club, keeping 262 clean sheets. At 38, Neuer is still going strong, though the legendary keeper suffered an injury in Bayern's recent UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg game against Bayer Leverkusen and is sidelined for the time being.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Granit Xhaka Gives Damning Verdict Over Penalty Decision Against Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Predicted Lineup for Bundesliga Clash
Bayern Munich vs Bochum Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream