FIFA Club World Cup Opposing Defender Ready "to Kill" Bayern Munich's Harry Kane
Bayern Munich are set to head to the US this summer for the FIFA World Club Cup. They were drawn alongside Auckland City, Boca Juniors, and Benfica in Group C.
The German club is taking the tournament seriously despite the extra workload when they may have expected a more extended rest before next season.
It appears their opponents are also ready for the challenge. Boca Juniors defender Lautaro Di Lollo spoke to TyC Sports and had some fighting words regarding facing Harry Kane.
Harry Kane is a great player on a world-class level, but well, we're going to give it our all. I'm going to k*ll him [laughs].- Lautaro Di Lollo
Perhaps the laugh after showed it was a joke, but it was certainly an interesting choice of words from the young Argentinian defender.
Boca Juniors will face Bayern Munich in the second game of Group C, and both are regarded as two of the best teams in the world. Los Xeneizes will hope they can cause a shock at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Di Lollo's teammate is veteran striker Edinson Cavani, who is well-known in Europe. The Uruguayan had spells at Napoli, PSG, Manchester United, and Valencia. Cavani was more professional when speaking about facing Bayern.
I think the match against Bayern will be special given the history of both clubs and everything. We'll do everything possible to put in a great performance and compete with them, because you need a great performance against those big clubs for things to go well.- Edinson Cavani
