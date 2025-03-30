Former Bayern Munich Star Sends MLS Invitation To Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller is a Bayern Munich legend and has been a massive servant for the club over the last decade. Muller has been at Bayern since 2009 and has so far made 742 appearances for the club, scoring 247 goals and providing 273 assists.
Muller has won 32 trophies with Bayern, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. However, the 35-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season.
There hasn't been any renewal news yet, and former Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has sent Muller a message. Choupo-Moting currently plays for MLS club New York Red Bulls. Speaking to Kicker, Choupo-Moting said:
He's welcome here. Thomas, you already speak English, so.. Jokes aside, I have no idea. Thomas is a Bayern legend, so I'd be happy for him if he continues there. But if he wants to make this step, we'll see. Thomas, I'm watching you.- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Thomas Muller is a modern legend of the game and his accomplishments for club and country are glowing. However, Muller might finally be on his way out of Bayern. Journalist Christian Falk reported that Muller is shocked at not being handed a new contract.
Max Eberl said in January that Muller would be offered a new deal in seconds if he wants to continue playing. However, he hasn't received a proposal yet and the board is yet to reach a final decision.
Muller won't play for another Bundesliga club in the future and the USA is his most likely destination.
