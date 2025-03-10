Herbert Hainer Open to Former Bayern Munich Legend Working at the Club
Bayern Munich is one of the most famous soccer clubs in the world. What separates it from many others is its connection with the fans and former players.
It's no coincidence that many players stay with the club for several seasons. Some even play their entire career with Bayern.
Versatile player Philipp Lahm spent his career as a Bayern player, spending just two seasons away from the club, on loan to Stuttgart as a youngster.
When Lahm retired in 2017, he was offered the chance to be a sporting director at Die Roten. However, he turned it down but has since changed his stance.
President Herbert Hainer has opened the door to Lahm, saying (h/t X account @iMiaSanMia) he would be willing to talk about a future role at Bayern.
Philipp Lahm is a Bayern legend and a world champion. If he wants to get more involved with FC Bayern and get closer to the club, we can always talk,- Herbert Hainer
Lahm was an ambassador for Germany during the EURO 2024 tournament, which they hosted. The fans would love to see the club legend return.
