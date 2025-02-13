Bayern Munich

Owen Hargreaves Claims Bayern Munich's Olise Can Be 'As Good As Anyone'

Olise scored in the Champions League for Bayern Munich against Celtic.

Euan Burns

Michael Olise was among the goalscorers on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich beat Celtic 2-1 in the Champions League play-off first leg.

After joining from Crystal Palace in the summer, the Frenchman's goal continues his positive first season with the Bundesliga side.

Bayern's second goal came from Harry Kane's excellent close-range volley, but a Daizen Maeda header means that Celtic have something to work with in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

One person who was particularly impressed with Olise's play was former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves. The Englishman spoke on TNT Sports, explained how he believes the sky is the limit for the attacker.

He could be as good as anyone if he wants to. First time in the Champions League as well, it's a huge jump from Crystal Palace. He did brilliantly there, but to jump into a team like Bayern Munich - credit to him.

Owen Hargreaves

Hargreaves also pointed out the competition for wide places in Vincent Kompany's talented Bayern team.

He's got some brilliant competition there; [Leroy] Sane, [Kingsley] Koman, [Serge] Gnabry, [Jamal] Musiala - really top players. But he has a calmness in front of goal, which is really unique, and I think he suits this Bayern Munich team beautifully. He plays in on that right, comes in on that left.

Owen Hargreaves

The second leg takes place on Tuesday, February 18, in Munich.

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

