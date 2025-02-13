Owen Hargreaves Claims Bayern Munich's Olise Can Be 'As Good As Anyone'
Michael Olise was among the goalscorers on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich beat Celtic 2-1 in the Champions League play-off first leg.
After joining from Crystal Palace in the summer, the Frenchman's goal continues his positive first season with the Bundesliga side.
Bayern's second goal came from Harry Kane's excellent close-range volley, but a Daizen Maeda header means that Celtic have something to work with in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.
MORE: Harry Kane Says Bayern Munich 'Will Need To Improve' In Celtic Second Leg
One person who was particularly impressed with Olise's play was former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves. The Englishman spoke on TNT Sports, explained how he believes the sky is the limit for the attacker.
He could be as good as anyone if he wants to. First time in the Champions League as well, it's a huge jump from Crystal Palace. He did brilliantly there, but to jump into a team like Bayern Munich - credit to him.- Owen Hargreaves
Hargreaves also pointed out the competition for wide places in Vincent Kompany's talented Bayern team.
MORE: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Survive Late Scare To Secure First-Leg Lead
He's got some brilliant competition there; [Leroy] Sane, [Kingsley] Koman, [Serge] Gnabry, [Jamal] Musiala - really top players. But he has a calmness in front of goal, which is really unique, and I think he suits this Bayern Munich team beautifully. He plays in on that right, comes in on that left.- Owen Hargreaves
The second leg takes place on Tuesday, February 18, in Munich.
