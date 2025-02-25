Vincent Kompany Comments on Bayern Munich's Brand Opportunity At The FIFA Club World Cup In The United States
Bayern Munich is one of 32 teams set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, a revamp ed edition of the tournament.
The 32-team competition will occur between June and July 2025 in the United States, with a layout similar to the FIFA World Cup.
Head coach of the Bavarian side, Vincent Kompany, has spoken about the tournament, the first involving so many club teams from across the globe.
The Belgian coach sees it as a huge opportunity to grow the Bayern Munich brand, as it is being played in the United States. Kompany spoke to FIFA (via @MiaSanMia on X) and isexcited about seeing Bayern fans from the US inside stadiums.
Bayern have got a great tradition of going to meet their fans. There’s nothing more tangible than an official competitive game. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the club not just to our fans but also to people who might become future fans. I have no doubt there will be no lack of passion for this tournament. I’m looking forward to it.- Vincent Kompany
Die Roten will face Auckland City FC, Boca Juniors, and SL Benfica in the competition's group stages.
Kompany's team will travel to Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Miami, hoping to see plenty of Bayern fans from the US in attendance.
Kompany has expressed his excitement about the competition. Getting to face the Argentinian side of Boca Juniors in a competitive match is rare.
It’s always difficult to picture the entire competition when it’s the very first time, but if I can name a benefit of it, it’s to play a competitive game against Boca Juniors as part of a larger competition. It’s exciting to see some of the best fan bases in the world, ours and theirs. And some of the most traditionally successful clubs in the world come up against each other. I think there will be a lot of anticipation around that game. Of course, I hope Bayern wins, and there will be beautiful moments for our fans.- Vincent Kompany
