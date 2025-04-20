Vincent Kompany Singles Out Bayern Munich Star As One of the Most Important This Season
Bayern Munich look well on their way to winning the Bundesliga title this season. While they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages by Inter Milan, domestically, the Bavarians have been formidable.
They need four points from their last four games to secure the title. Some crucial players have stepped up in Vincent Kompany's first season at the club; one of them is Michael Olise. Since his summer transfer from Premier League club Crystal Palace, the Frenchman has scored 14 goals and added 18 assists in all competitions.
Kompany is impressed with the way Olise has performed in his first season at Bayern Munich. He once again managed an assist during the recent Bundesliga away win against Heidenheim on April 19. Speaking to the media (via Florian Plettenberg) afterwards, Kompany said:
Olise has become one of our most important players this season. That’s not something you can take for granted when it’s your first year in the Bundesliga at this level.- Vincent Kompany
Michael Olise became one of the standout players in English football during his Crystal Palace stint. He managed 16 goals and 25 assists in 90 appearances for the club. Apart from the goals and assists, Olise also plays a key role in the team's build-up play with his crafty left foot. His mazy runs could be a problem to handle for any team.
As for Bayern Munich, the Bavarians return to action on April 26. They play Mainz in a Bundesliga home clash in one of their last four games of the season.
