Athletic Correspondent Gives Reason Why Harry Kane Could Choose MLS Over Premier League Return
Harry Kane is on the verge of winning his first major trophy in his career, with Bayern Munich needing five points from their last four games to secure the Bundesliga trophy. Four points should be enough due to their superior goal difference.
The Englishman is in his second season with the German side, signing from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. Despite not being there long, rumors have surfaced over the past month about Kane returning to the Premier League.
However, German soccer correspondent at the Athletic Sab Stafford-Bloor spoke to the Give Me Sport Podcast and said the MLS would be a better destination for Kane.
This is just my feeling, but I think MLS is an interesting future direction for Kane just because of his fondness for American culture, but also American sports culture, which is pretty well-known- Sab Stafford-Bloor
Aside from his love for American culture, Stafford-Bloor cited the MLS as a destination for Kane to prolong his career in his 30s.
I think that's one to look out for. If you're Harry Kane and you've suffered quite a lot of physical punishment over the years — everybody knows about his ankles and the amount of injuries he's suffered — is the Premier League the right place for you as you approach your mid-thirties? I would say no if you want to have the longest career possible.- Sab Stafford-Bloor
There is no concrete evidence that Kane wants to leave Germany, seemingly very happy at Bayern. However, at 31, he may need to decide in a few seasons on his next destination.
