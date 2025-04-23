Bayer Leverkusen Chief Slams Bayern Munich’s Stance On Florian Wirtz Deal
Florian Wirtz is one of the hottest properties in German football at the moment. Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich hold a keen interest in the Bayer Leverkusen ace.
Wirtz has been simply sensational for Leverkusen in recent seasons, scoring 56 goals and setting up 63 more in 193 appearances for the club. This season, he has scored 5 goals and added 13 assists in 41 appearances across competitions.
Last season, Leverkusen won the Bundesliga unbeaten and Wirtz was the focal point of Xabi Alonso's side. Bayern Munich are expected to make a summer move for Wirtz, whose contract with Leverkusen runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, however, has revealed that the club haven't received any approach from the Bavarians (via Sport1)
There's no contact [between Leverkusen and Bayern], so there's no offer from Bayern.- Fernando Carro
Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness recently implied that the club are interested in Wirtz but acknowledged that the player is contracted with Leverkusen. If Wirtz's current club doesn't want to let him go, nothing can be done, claimed Hoeness. Carro was asked about the Bayern camp's public discussion about Wirtz and he replied:
That's really a 'show'. They talk too much. It's actually inappropriate.- Fernando Carro
When asked whether he expects Wirtz to stay, Carro responded:
I expect him to stay, yes.- Fernando Carro
Bayern Munich are not the only European giant interested in Wirtz as Real Madrid's name has also popped up. With Xabi Alonso linked with a move to the Spanish capital, Wirtz's future could turn out to be interesting.
