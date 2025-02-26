Bayern Munich Eyeing Potential Move For $55 Million Real Madrid Star
Bayern Munich is tying up new contracts for several of its top players. However, they will also likely be active during the summer transfer window.
One player Bayern is said to be interested in is Real Madrid star Arda Guler. Real Madrid Confidencial reported that the Bundesliga giants are willing to pay $55 million for the young talent.
Guler is one of the hottest prospects in world football but has struggled to find regular game time for Los Blancos.
The Turkish international is a regular for his country and has seen plenty of transfer attention in January regarding loan deals. However, Real Madrid blocked any move, saying they had no intention of selling Guler.
The 20-year-old signed from Turkish side Fenerbahçe in 2023 and had a decent first season as a teenager. He has been utilized mainly from the bench and has sometimes not even made the field.
If Bayern Munich were to offer the $55 million, it would undoubtedly test how much they believe in Guler at Madrid.
Several forward players in the Bayern side are approaching the end of their careers. Adding some young players in the following windows is likely a priority. Could Arda Guler be one of them?
