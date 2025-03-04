Bayern Munich Has 'Realistic Chance' Of Signing Wirtz Despite Bayer Leverkusen Stance
Bayern Munich has a 'realistic chance' of signing German attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz this summer despite resistance from Bayer Leverkusen.
It is no secret that Wirtz is Bayern Munich's top target ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Bavarian side is already working on the deal behind the scenes.
According to a report from Abendzeitung, Bayern does have a chance of signing Wirtz but the primary aim right now is to convince the player of the project before trying to strike a deal with Leverkusen.
MORE: $20 Million Bayern Munich Player Could Leave in the Summer
Having beaten Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season, Leverkusen does not want to sell its best players to its closest rivals. There was resistance when Bayern wanted to sign Jonathan Tah in the past, and the situation is the same here.
The report claims that Bayern can afford Wirtz and thinks that a deal can be done for under the asking price of $147 million.
Wirtz is currently very happy at Leverkusen and is enjoying working under Xabi Alonso. The ongoing suggestions that Real Madrid could replace Carlo Ancelotti with Alonso this summer could work in Bayern's favor.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Karl Heinz-Rummenigge Reveals Bayern Munich Turned Down Record Premier League Offer For Franck Ribery
Bayern Munich Retains Interest In Ligue 1 Attacker As Wirtz Alternative
Former Player of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen Answers Who He Wants to Win the UCL Clash
Bayer Leverkusen Camp Sound Confident Ahead of Champions League Showdown Against Bayern Munich