Bayern Munich Offer Key Attacker New Deal Amid Liverpool And Arsenal Interest
Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer given his contract will expire at the end of the season.
The Germany winger has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, who view him as an opportunistic signing that could pay dividends.
MORE: Former Bayern Munich Star Urges Arsenal To Sign Leroy Sane
According to Sky Germany, though, Bayern has now offered the former Manchester City player a new contract and he is expected to agree on terms soon.
The new deal would run until the summer of 2028 but it would see him experience a significant wage drop. Right now, he earns $22.3m (€20m) per season, but the new deal would see the base salary drop to $11m (€10m).
He could still earn roughly $17m (€15m) per season if the performance-based add-ons included in the contract are met each season.
Despite this dip in wages, the report claims that Sane is keen to stay and will likely accept the terms. He does not favor a move back to the Premier League right now.
