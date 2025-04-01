Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Rubbishes Rumors Of A Premier League Return
Various reports have linked Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks, but the Englishman has put the speculation to bed.
Speaking during an interview with ESPN, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker was quick to point out that he is very happy in the south of Germany and he views it as the highest level to play at.
I'm not sure [If he would return to England]. I've said throughout my whole career, I'm not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I'm extremely happy here. I think we have a fantastic team, fantastic coaching staff and I just feel like whilst I feel like I'm in the best condition, I wanna play at the highest level possible, and this is as high as it gets.- Harry Kane
Various Premier League clubs have been linked with Kane, particularly Liverpool and Tottenham. Manchester United has also been mentioned, given the interest shown in past before he arrived in the Bundesliga.
While admitting that situations change in football, Kane said he is not entertaining the idea of a summer move right now.
So I know a lot can change in football in a short space of time and things can happen, but ultimately my focus is here. I'm not thinking about any other league or any other team. And with football, I like to just go the flow and at the moment the flow is here at Bayern Munich.- Harry Kane
The 31-year-old striker is still searching for the first trophy of his career despite scoring almost 400 club goals and 71 England goals, but he expects that to change this season, considering Bayern is fighting on multiple fronts.
I think when you're just playing in the biggest games every season, year after year, I think that puts you on that stage. I had moments at Spurs where we had that ... we had some really great years where we was challenging for titles, and were in the final of the Champions League. So, I had those moments at Spurs, but not on a consistent basis. It wasn't year after year.- Harry Kane
This is my second year in Bayern and we have the chance to reach our second semifinal in the Champions League, another title race. So yeah, all those factors that come into it. Bayern are seen as one of the biggest clubs in the world and it's exciting to play for them.- Harry Kane
