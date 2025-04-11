Bayern Munich Views Summer Transfer Target As 'The Next Michael Olise'
Bayern Munich is showing an intensive interest in Marseille winger Luis Henrique and feel that he could prove to be excellent value for money.
As well as Henrique, Bayern has been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, but he could cost at least $68m (€60m) and does not look to be worth the extra money compared to Henrique.
As reported by Christian Falk, Henrique's market value is currently around $28m (€25m) and the club thinks he could be the next Michael Olise. The Frenchman has become the clear first choice on the right wing, and Bayern would hope that Henrique can do the same on the left.
MORE: Bayern Munich Sporting Director and Vincent Kompany Spotted at Top European Game
The scouts at Bayern have reportedly deduced that Henrique is the best player in his position in Ligue 1. That is impressive when you consider that Paris Saint-Germain has Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the same position.
There is an awareness that Gittens could have more long-term potential than Henrique, but there is more call for a consistent performer and Henrique certainly ticks that box.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
ESPN Journalist Believes There's A 10% Chance Harry Kane Will Join Arsenal This Summer
Surprise Club Revealed To Have The First Option To Sign Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller
Ex-Bayern Munich Player Urges Man City Attacker To Leave And Join Harry Kane
How Tottenham's Mathys Tel Impacts Who Bayern Munich Buys To Rotate With Harry Kane