Celtic Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Was A Plane Trip Away From Joining Bayern Munich
Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League playoff on February 18. The Dane hopes his team can cause a considerable shock, being 2-1 down after the first leg.
If things had gone a little differently in his past, Schmeichel might be wearing a Bayern jersey or at a different stage in his career instead of being Celtic's No.1.
Speaking to the media at the pre-game press conference before the second leg, the Dabish international confirmed he was close to catching a plane to Bavaria before the deal collapsed.
Yes, that’s correct, there were discussions about me joining Bayern. It was after Manuel Neuer got his injury at the World Cup a couple of years ago. Basically, everything was kind of agreed and it just fell through at the last second. You would have to ask Bayern what the problem was. I’m not 100 percent sure what happened, but I was kind of on my way to the airport.- Kasper Schmeichel
Schmeichel was playing in France with OG Nice at the time of the potential transfer. He knew it would only be a temporary stop in his career, but wearing the Bayern jersey was too big of a dream to turn down.
Unfortunately, it didn’t materialise. It would have been a dream to have played for a club like this, but it wasn’t to be.- Kasper Schmeichel
The 38-year-old is in his first season with the Scottish Champions, signing an extension until 2026 recently.
Schmeichel will need to be on top form if his team is to cause one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history on Tuesday.
