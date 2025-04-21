Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Who Is Open To Leaving After Short Stint With Club
Chelsea are one club that has a heavy financial backing and will be busy in the summer transfer window once again. As well as selling plenty of their stars, they will look to bring in players, especially defensive reinforcements.
According to Foot Mercato, the London club are interested in bringing in a Bayern Munich star who has only been with the club for two seasons. South Korean center-back Kim Min-Jae is on their radar, with reports suggesting they have already contacted his agent over a possible move.
The Blues are not the only club linked with a move for the defender, with Newcastle United also holding an interest, as do Serie A clubs. The former Napoli star moved to the Bavarian side in 2023 but has had a rocky two seasons in Germany.
Head coach Vincent Kompany knocked back an Italian journalist who questioned the South Korean's form after his move from Napoli, where he won the Serie A title.
The report suggests that Min-jae has opened the door to a summer move, with the 28-year-old preferring a move to the Premier League. If he does leave this summer, he will likely go as a Bundesliga champion, with Bayern needing just five points from the last four games to secure the trophy.
