Contract Talks With Liverpool-Linked Bayern Munich Star Set To Drag On
Bayern Munich is doing all it can to ensure its best talent does not leave the club for free in the summer transfer window.
The Bundesliga side secured Alphonso Davies' long-term future with a new contract earlier in the week. Now, it is working hard to ensure that Joshua Kimmich does not leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.
MORE: Alphonso Davies Signs Long-Term Bayern Munich Contract Ending Real Madrid's Pursuit
As reported by Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), the Kimmich saga is expected to drag on for a long time yet. There will be no speedy resolution, likely due to the offers that Kimmich expects to receive from other big clubs in Europe.
There have been no contractual details discussed by the player and club yet because he has not agreed in principle to extend his contract. It could be that he just wants to leave.
Liverpool has been linked with Kimmich as they look to improve their defensive quality in midfield and offer depth in other areas, with the 29-year-old famed for his versatility.
MORE: Liverpool Set Sights On Bayern Munich Midfielder For Summer Move
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City have also been linked, but Kimmich is rumored to be more keen on a Premier League move at this stage of his career.
