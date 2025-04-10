Ex-Bayern Munich Player Urges Man City Attacker To Leave And Join Harry Kane
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that the Bundesliga leaders should sign another English player to link up with Harry Kane.
Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish is still struggling to get consistent minutes under Pep Guardiola, and there is a strong belief that he will seek a new challenge in the summer.
During an interview with Instant Casino, Hamann revealed that he thinks Bayern should be all over the opportunity to sign Grealish this summer.
Grealish is a player I’d really like to see at Bayern Munich. I think he has still got unlimited potential.- Dietmar Hamann
The former Aston Villa player is now 28 years old and there is a general feeling that he is never going to flourish into the player that many expected at Man City under the guidance of Jack Grealish.
Hamann describes him as a 'free spirit' and suggested that Guardiola does not give him enough freedom.
He has only had one standout season in four years at Manchester City, I feel like he is a free spirit both on and off the pitch and you have to let him have freedom.- Dietmar Hamann
As for where Grealish would play at Bayern, Hamann thinks that he would have to compete with Jamal Musiala for the space behind Harry Kane.
The question at Bayern would be where he plays, I think he is at his best just behind the centre forward as a number 10 even though he has played a lot out wide, but he was outstanding there for England against Ireland. Bayern do have Jamal Musiala there, but I think he is a player that you have to put in his best position because he is that good. It’s also a question of if they are able to afford him, but he would bring flair to the Bundesliga for sure.- Dietmar Hamann
