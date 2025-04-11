How Tottenham's Mathys Tel Impacts Who Bayern Munich Buys To Rotate With Harry Kane
Bayern Munich knows that it would be in with a serious problem if Harry Kane was the suffer a serious injury, as nobody in the squad would get close to recreating his goal record as the main striker.
There have been constant suggestions that Kane is returning to the Premier League this summer, but with the striker himself saying he has no intention of leaving, Bayern can start planning to sign a backup for him.
The decision is intrinsically linked to the future of Mathys Tel at Tottenham. The French forward is on loan in the Premier League and, according to Christian Falk, Bayern is hoping that Tottenham uses the $68m (€60m) option to buy him outright in the summer.
That would inject some funds into the transfer budget and give Bayern more freedom when it comes to finding a new striker.
As for the names on the shortlist, the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Moise Kean and Jonathan Burkardt are all there. There is a release clause in the latter's contract but injuries have been a problem.
Another Bundesliga player linked is Borussia Monchengladbach's Tim Kleindienst, but he has been warned by German National Team coach Julian Nagelsmann that his chances of staying in the national team are best served staying at a club where he can play regularly.
