Mathys Tel Makes Surprise Last-Minute Decision To Leave Bayern Munich For Premier League Club

Mathys Tel has made a surprise last-minute decision to leave Bayern Munich as the forward is set to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan. Spurs previously made a $61.7 million offer to Bayern for Tel, with the Frenchman deciding to decline the move.
Manchester United then entered the race but couldn't reach an agreement with the Bavarians. Arsenal was also rumored to be in the race to sign Tel, but the young striker was heading to their North London rivals.
Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Tel is moving to Spurs on a loan deal with no obligation to buy.
Plettenberg wrote:
Incredible twist. Mathys #Tel will undergo his medical with Tottenham today. It is expected to be a loan without an option to buy. Final details pending. He’s on his way to London. … but Tel now on the verge of joining- Florian Plettenberg
@SpursOfficial as exclusively revealed.
Eintracht Frankfurt also showed interest in signing Tel at the start of the January transfer window. The player was not interested in the loan move and wanted to stay at Bayern.
Tel has made 14 appearances across competitions for Bayern this season, providing one assist. The 19-year-old has so far made 83 appearances for the club, scoring 16 times and providing seven assists. He is behind Harry Kane in the pecking order and is not a starter despite his evident talent.
A move to Spurs, though, could give Tel some needed game time. Dominic Solanke is injured and spending time on the sidelines, meaning Tel could become an instant starter for the Premier League club.
