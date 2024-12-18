Exclusive: Former Liverpool Player Didi Hamann Gives Verdict On Reds Title Race Rivals
Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has spoken exclusively to LFC Transfer Room courtesy of Premier League Odds about the title race.
The Reds are currently top of the table, two points clear of Chelsea and six clear of Arsenal, but have a game in hand on both.
Champions Manchester City are in the midst of a terrible run which has seen them win just one game from the last 11, and are nine points off the top in fifth, a point behind Nottingham Forest.
We asked former Reds midfielder Hamann who he thought was shaping up to be the biggest threat to Arne Slot's title contenders.
"Well, I think it's the London clubs. So I think it'll be Arsenal and Chelsea. Maybe Chelsea a bit more than Arsenal.
"Arsenal played out their skin the last two seasons, didn't get the job done. So I'm not sure in the third year, they can keep the level up as they did the last two years. They lost to a very good Manchester City in the last two seasons.
"In Chelsea, things are coming together. They're defensively really solid. If Palmer is on form, which he is, you know you always score goals. Jackson is showing now his worth. And the biggest difference is probably that Caicedo and Enzo show why Chelsea paid so much money for them. So I think Chelsea is probably the biggest threat because I think Chelsea can win games without being brilliant."
Hamann is also now of the belief that Pep Guardiola's flagging City team can be written off winning five consecutive titles after they were defeated at the Etihad by local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
"I think we can, after this weekend, probably say that City won't be defending the title. So I think it'll be Liverpool or Chelsea."
The title race continues this weekend, with Liverpool facing a difficult trip to London to face Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.