Watch: WWE Superstar & Liverpool Fan Sheamus Applies Cloverleaf To Former Manchester United Player Gary Neville
WWE Superstar and Liverpool fan Sheamus got physical in a hilarious moment with former Manchester United player Gary Neville in a recent episode of The Overlap US
The two sat down with Rebecca Lowe to discuss several matters including the rise of the Premier League in the US and also the rivalry between Liverpool and Red Devils.
Towards the end of the episode, the former WWE champion applies the 'cloverleaf' hold on Neville to demonstrate the move but as the Sky Sports commentator agonises on the floor, Sheamus uses the moment to take advantage and press home his allegiance to the Reds!
"Say Liverpool will win the league, say it Gary, Say it, say Liverpool are number one!"
Eventually, the Irishman lets go and helps the 49-year-old to his feet, before dusting him down and allowing him back to his seat, much to the relief of the former England international.
Reds fans can enjoy watching the moment below.
