Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of FA Cup Clash With Accrington Stanley
Liverpool welcome Accrington Stanley to Anfield in Saturday's third round of the Emirates FA Cup. The Reds head into the game after a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg.
Arne Slot’s side will be looking to return to winning ways against the League Two side who had to beat Rushall Olympic and Swindon Town to reach round three and have won both of their games since the turn of the year.
Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns following the Carabao Cup loss. Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to come back into contention for the game.
Quansah was forced off in the first-half because of illness. Szoboszlai has missed Liverpool's last two games due to illness and is now back in training. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in the 5-0 win at West Ham United last month.
Asked about the condition of Quansah and Szoboszlai, and if other players may get a chance against Accrington, Arne Slot told reporters: “Every game is an opportunity for them to have a chance to play. And this one as well.
“Dom trained with the U21s yesterday. Jarell, like I said, he was a bit ill last week. As a result of that I had to take him off during the game, but I’m expecting him to be available for tomorrow.
“So, yes, we know we can use these players in every single game and also in the one we have on Saturday.”
On resting players ahead of the game, Slot added: "It's not difficult because if you are in a league with so many games, one of the most important things is to give players a rest when possible.
"Afterwards, we always try to reflect and look back at what we've done but in both games, we've had intensity against Tottenham. Physical output was one of our best games, not to say we played the best with the ball.
"We are not tired, not at all. We are even stepping up but compared to the league game, we've changed five positions, and not a lot had playing time in recent weeks. So if a player is out for 5/6 weeks, you have to find momentum in the first 15/20 minutes and that is what you saw versus Spurs. I looked at the last 70 minutes and we were able, just as many times as two weeks ago, to arrive in the final third."
