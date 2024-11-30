Huge Boost For Arne Slot As Liverpool Striker Returns To Full Training
According to a report, Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot has received a boost with one of his injured payers returning to full training and available for selection.
The Dutchman has seen his team in inspired form, a run that has led them to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
It has been a similar story in Europe, with the Reds winning all five of their matches and now are within touching distance of an automatic route to the last 16.
Despite the impressive start to life at Anfield, Slot has had to deal with his fair share of injury problems, with the likes of Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota missing several weeks of the season already.
There was a boost on Saturday, however, with DAVE OCKOP reporting that Chiesa has returned to full team training and is ready for first-team action.
It has been a frustrating start to the 27-year-old's Liverpool career, having played just 78 minutes since he made the switch from Juventus in the Summer, but it appears he is ready to increase that number over the coming weeks.
Chiesa could return to the Liverpool squad for the visit of rivals Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, but if not, he seems certain to return for the clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Wednesday.