Jermaine Pennant On Whether Arne Slot Can Surpass Jurgen Klopp’s Legacy At Liverpool
Former Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant has weighed in on whether Arne Slot can surpass Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Liverpool. Slot moved to Anfield in the summer following Klopp's shock departure and had some sizeable shoes to fill.
During his time with the Reds, Klopp steered the club to their first Premier League title, reached three Champions League finals, winning one of them, and claimed other domestic and international trophies, including the Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.
Prior to taking the job at Liverpool, Slot managed Feyenoord for three years. He made history by leading the club to their first league title since 2017, winning manager of the season in the process.
In April this year, the Dutchman helped the Rotterdam club to victory in the KNVB Cup after they defeated NEC Nijmegen 1-0 in the final. Before his appointment, many fans were worried it would be a Sir Alex Ferguson situation but he has overseen a smooth transition so far.
Liverpool currently lead the Premier League table with 36 points, two points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. The Reds are also top of the Champions League standings and have already secured progressed to the last 16.
Slots' side have reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup and will take on Southampton on Wednesday night for a place in the semifinals.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of Casino Apps, Jermaine Pennant said: "Well, you've got to look at it this way. Jurgen's left Arne a fantastic team. A great base to start. Jurgen had to build this team over the years.
"So, I would say that Arne's got a head start coming into a club with a great team, not really having to make any signings. All this team is Jurgen Klopp signings. So if you look on that, you would say that he has got the opportunity to surpass Jurgen Klopp with a few additions here and there.
"And the way he's got the team top of the league and potentially five points clear of Chelsea. I think he's in a good place to win a lot.
"He's top of the Champions League. So if you're looking on the trajectory of the way things are going, he may and can suppress to pass Jürgen Klopp."
