Liverpool Legend Highly Ranks Club's Season While Criticizing Manchester City & Manchester United
Jamie Carragher has not been the most popular figure amongst Liverpool fans over the past few weeks, despite his successful time playing at Anfield.
The former Reds centre-back was recently vocal in his criticism of Mohamed Salah speaking out about his contract, emphasising his disappointment in him for doing so and labelling it "selfish".
Since then, Carragher and other football pundits have joked about the comments, although fans have continued to give him a difficult time on social media, coming to Salah's defence. Both parties will be pleased though by Arne Slot's start at the club, as Liverpool still sit top of the Premier League table.
On Thursday via The Lowdown on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Carragher graded Liverpool's season (so far) as an A. However, dip results at home against Nottingham Forest and Fulham, which have seen five points dropped, are the reason for an A+ not being given.
The ex-England defender was unusually brief when speaking about his favourite side for approximately only 25 seconds, in contrast talking about Manchester United for nearly five whole minutes.
Carragher gave Chelsea grade A-, Arsenal grade C+ and Nottingham Forest A+. He also put an E+ to Manchester City's name, whilst their rivals Manchester United were awarded an F.
