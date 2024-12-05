Mohamed Salah Signs New Contract at Liverpool, Claims Former Egypt Player
A former Egyptian international has hinted that Mohamed Salah has renewed his contract with Liverpool, but the information has not been confirmed by official sources.
The 32-year-old has been in magnificent form this season and was on target twice again on Wednesday in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League.
Salah's brace against the Magpies took him past Erling Haaland in the top scorer charts, and he now has scored 15 goals and assisted 12 times in just 21 matches in all competitions.
Despite his sensational form since the start of the new campaign, there appeared to have been no breakthrough in negotiations to renew Salah's current deal at Anfield, with the player himself admitting he was 'more out than in'.
The indications from the forward all along, however, have been that he was keen to extend his stay at Liverpool, where he continues to break record after record since signing from AS Roma in 2017.
Haytham Farouk has now hinted on X that Salah and Liverpool have found a resolution on the player's preferred terms.
"Congratulations on renewing your contract with the number you like and the period you want.
The Egyptian king rules with his own judgments."
The analyst from beIN Sports has caught everyone by surprise with his comments, although it should be noted that the post was made 24 hours ago during Liverpool's match at St James Park, and it has only just been spotted.
It will be interesting to see if there is further information to follow on the situation with Reds fans desperate for positive news and with it being almost unthinkable that they could lose a player performing at a level amongst the World's best.