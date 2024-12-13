Liverpool and Manchester City Interested In Chelsea Defender
As uncertainty grows around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future on Merseyside, the possibility of needing another right-back to compete against Conor Bradley looms.
Meanwhile, Man City face their own issues, and given recent form, longtime servant Kyle Walker’s future at right-back isn’t certain.
Both clubs have backups to step up in the absence of the regular first-team right-backs: Bradley for the Reds and Rico Lewis and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey for the Sky Blues.
However, ever-growing demands in terms of fixture congestion could lead both clubs to look for fullback reinforcements.
Journalist Simon Phillips reported Liverpool and Man City registering interest in Chelsea’s right-back Malo Gusto.
While the West London club are reported not to be interested in negotiations over the possible sale of Gusto, Chelsea have been known to offload their players to rivals before.
The French right-back has only featured in 12 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, with minutes missed due to injury and some missed with Moisés Caicedo or Wesley Fofana preferred to start.
21-year-old Gusto had an impressive campaign for the inconsistent Blues last season, notching six assists in 27 Premier League appearances under Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino.
With the French International’s contract with Chelsea running until 2030, it would be difficult to negotiate a reasonable price despite Gusto being valued at €35million by Transfermarkt.
The point might be moot for Liverpool depending on whether or not Alexander-Arnold signs a new contract with his boyhood club.
Until the Liverpudlian’s future is sorted, Man City look to be the ones worth following for this transfer rumor.
