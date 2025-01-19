Liverpool Consider Transfer Move For Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo - Interest From Arsenal & Newcastle - Price Revealed
According to a report, Liverpool are considering a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in the summer.
The Reds kept a close eye on the 25-year-old during their 2-0 victory against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.
Despite Arne Slot's team's dominance on an afternoon when they had 37 shots, Mbeumo remained a constant threat on the counter with his pacy, direct play causing the Liverpool backline issues.
Rousing The Kop claims that the Cameroon international is 'under serious consideration' by the Anfield hierarchy who could target him this summer.
The outlet also claims, however, that both Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Mbeumo so the Reds might not have it all their way if they decide to make a move.
As per the report, the West London club will demand a club record sale of £50-60million to part with a player they signed for around £5million from Troyes six years ago, but a January transfer isn't something that will be considered.