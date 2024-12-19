Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Monitor Real Valladolid Winger
Spanish U-21 international Raúl Moro spent his youth career at Espanyol, Barcelona, and Lazio. Last season, while on loan, he helped Real Valladolid gain promotion to La Liga and has impressed since making the move permanent.
In 16 appearances in La Liga this season, Moro has scored three goals and assisted one. Valladolid is currently 19th, and the 22-year-old could soon move to the Premier League.
Spanish publication Diario Sport reported the current market value of the player is around €4 million, and Valladolid would hear offers for around €10 million.
This transfer fee would be high for a newly promoted La Liga side. However, it would be quite low for the Premier League clubs (Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham) linked with monitoring the young winger.
Moro primarily plays on the left wing, but he can also play on the right and as a secondary striker. His versatility and young promise, combined with his relatively low price tag, make the U-21 Spanish international an attractive offer for the Premier League clubs.
With Liverpool’s Luis Díaz rumored to be pushing for a move to Barcelona, it will be interesting to see if the Reds look for a young replacement in Moro in the coming transfer windows.