PSG

David Beckham Reveals Who He’ll Support In PSG vs Arsenal

Know David Beckham's pick for PSG vs Arsenal.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals are set and PSG will play Arsenal over two enthralling games. The Parisians beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. Arsenal, meanwhile, slayed the giant, beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.

David Beckham knows a thing or two about both clubs. During his Manchester United stint, Beckham was involved in many memorable battles against the Gunners. The former England captain retired as a PSG player after making 14 appearances for the club.

Beckham has now reflected on the upcoming semi-final showdown. He is excited to see an English club in the last four, but made it clear that he'd support his former side PSG. He told CBS Sports:

I actually think it’s great to see an English team in the semis. Obviously, if they go on and obviously beat PSG and get to the final, I think it’ll be a special thing for them as a club, for Mikel [Arteta] as a manager and for the team and the performances that they’ve put in the Champions League this year.

Beckham added:

I know my son’s watching so I hope they do well in the Champions League but obviously they’re coming up against PSG so I know who I’ll be supporting on the night! But we always want English teams to do well. It’s such a special competition.

Beckham said many expected Real Madrid to make a comeback against Arsenal in the second leg, but it didn't happen. PSG, though, are arguably in far better form than Los Blancos. They have already won the Ligue 1 title with an undefeated run and are in the Coup de France final. The Parisians are looking to finally break their UEFA Champions League drought and look like a team that can do so.

The Latest PSG News

Former England Player Believes PSG Has A Major Advantage Over Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Final

Who Will PSG Play In The UEFA Champions League Semi-Final?

Former Aston Villa Boss Pinpoints PSG Defender As The ‘Most Overrated'

PSG Boss Luis Enrique Answers Whether He’d Prefer Real Madrid Or Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Finals

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Champions League