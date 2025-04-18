David Beckham Reveals Who He’ll Support In PSG vs Arsenal
The UEFA Champions League semi-finals are set and PSG will play Arsenal over two enthralling games. The Parisians beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. Arsenal, meanwhile, slayed the giant, beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.
David Beckham knows a thing or two about both clubs. During his Manchester United stint, Beckham was involved in many memorable battles against the Gunners. The former England captain retired as a PSG player after making 14 appearances for the club.
Beckham has now reflected on the upcoming semi-final showdown. He is excited to see an English club in the last four, but made it clear that he'd support his former side PSG. He told CBS Sports:
I actually think it’s great to see an English team in the semis. Obviously, if they go on and obviously beat PSG and get to the final, I think it’ll be a special thing for them as a club, for Mikel [Arteta] as a manager and for the team and the performances that they’ve put in the Champions League this year.
Beckham added:
I know my son’s watching so I hope they do well in the Champions League but obviously they’re coming up against PSG so I know who I’ll be supporting on the night! But we always want English teams to do well. It’s such a special competition.
Beckham said many expected Real Madrid to make a comeback against Arsenal in the second leg, but it didn't happen. PSG, though, are arguably in far better form than Los Blancos. They have already won the Ligue 1 title with an undefeated run and are in the Coup de France final. The Parisians are looking to finally break their UEFA Champions League drought and look like a team that can do so.
