Liverpool vs PSG: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash
PSG are set to take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 11. The first leg between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for the Reds. While PSG dominated the lion's share of the contest, Liverpool snuck in a late goal to come out on top.
PSG have to cover lost ground in the second leg. Considering the team's red hot domestic form, a comeback is very much a possibility. However, their UEFA Champions League form has been inconsistent.
Both sides are leading their domestic title runs. Liverpool are 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal having played one game more. PSG, meanwhile, hold a 16 point lead over second placed Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1.
With a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on the line, the second leg at Anfield is set to be a fiery affair.
Let's take a look at the betting odds (via Draftkings) and prediction for the contest.
Liverpool vs PSG odds
Moneyline:
Liverpool: +120
PSG: +175
Draw: +290
Total goals:
Liverpool: 1.5 (Over -120, Under -110)
PSG: 1.5 (Over +105, Under -140).
Both teams to score:
Yes: -215
No: +155
Double chance:
Liverpool or tie: -225
PSG or tie: -155
Liverpool or PSG: -400
Liverpool vs PSG prediction
PSG were the dominant team in the first leg. They controlled the ball better and created significantly more chances. However, the Parisians were unable to find a way past Alisson Becker. Liverpool, meanwhile, capitalized on the few chances they had.
PSG showed in their weekend clash against Rennes that they can't be undermined. Luis Enrique's side earned a 4-1 away win against Rennes to continue their exceptional domestic form.
Liverpool, meanwhile, had to manage a come-from-behind 3-1 win against Southampton in their Premier League clash. Both teams are entering the Champions League contest on the back of a win.
PSG have shown they can create many chances even against top opposition. However, in the first leg, their conversion rate wasn't the best. The Parisians need to improve on that if they're to beat Liverpool.
At Anfield though, Arne Slot's side could be expected to be a much tougher opponent. They'll be tough to beat and our prediction is that the game will end in a 1-1 draw.
Result: Draw (Liverpool to go through).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
