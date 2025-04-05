Luis Enrique Speaks About Facing Unai Emery Ahead Of PSG vs Aston Villa In The Champions League
PSG are set to face Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages. The first leg is at the Parc des Princes takes place on April 9.
The Parisians defeated Liverpool via penalties in the round of 16 of the competitio and are now up against another Premier League club. Meanwhile, it's a special occasion for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as he squares off against his former club.
Luis Enrique has nothing but high praise for his compatriot Emery. PSG have a Ligue 1 game against Angers this weekend and Enrique is focused on that. The Spanish manager, however, also shared his take on the upcoming battle against Villa. He told the media:
I know Emery's analytical skills; he's a top coach. He's demonstrated that with several teams. He's at the top level; we know what kind of opponent we're going to face.- Luis Enrique
He added:
They're an even more complete team than the last one. They won't win the match because Unai knows me. There will simply be two top-level teams trying to qualify for the semi-finals.- Luis Enrique
PSG have been phenomenal in domestic competitions this season. They are on the cusp of winning the Ligue 1 title with 71 points from 27 matches. The Parisians have 22 wins and five draws on the board so far.
PSG are also in the Coupe de France final, meaning a domestic double looks well on the way. However, they remain elusive from European success, and it'd be interesting to see whether Enrique can finally break the duck.
