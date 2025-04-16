Ousmane Dembele Slams PSG Performance Despite Champions League Success Against Aston Villa

Ousmane Dembélé in the UCL this season:



– 2 assists vs Aston Villa (Quarter-Finals)

– 1 goal vs Liverpool (Round of 16)

– 2 goals vs Brest (Play-Offs)

– Hat-trick vs Stuttgart (Group Stage)

– 1 goal vs Man City (Group Stage)

– 1 assist vs Atlético Madrid (Group Stage)



