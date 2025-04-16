Ousmane Dembele Slams PSG Performance Despite Champions League Success Against Aston Villa
There was a brief moment during the Champions League match against Aston Villa where Paris Saint-Germain fans must have felt that another historic collapse was on the way.
A flurry of activity in the second half meant that, despite losing the first leg 3-1, Villa was just one goal away from forcing extra-time in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.
Considering the home advantage and the confidence that a fourth goal would have provided, Villa would have been in a great position to dump PSG out of a tournament that they could genuinely win this season.
Speaking to Canal+ after the match, which ended 3-2 on the night and 5-4 to PSG on aggregate, Ousmane Dembele shared his frustration at how PSG ended up in a stressful position.
We thought we were too good. At 2-1, we thought we were already qualified and that it was over. That’s how the Champions League goes. You face teams whose supporters are white-hot and they can turn the game on its head.- Ousmane Dembele
The match started excellently for PSG with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes' goals seemingly killing the tie all together, but the Premier League side impressively fought back.
A goal from Youri Tielemans before half-time livened up the contest, and then a quickfire double from John McGinn and Ezri Konsa before the hour mark meant PSG had a real job to do.
The Ligue 1 champions held on and will face either Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semi-final, with Arsenal 3-0 up from the first leg.
