UEFA Champions League: Who Do PSG Face in the Quarter-Final Stage?
PSG made the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Champions League on March 11. They beat Liverpool at Anfield 4-1 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 on aggregate over two legs.
Luis Enrique's team had to wait 24 hours for its quarter-final opponents to be revealed. Aston Villa and Club Brugge were the potential opponents, with the Premier League team holding a 3-1 lead after the first leg.
They will take on former head coach Unai Emery as Aston Villa beat Brugge 6-1 on aggregate, winning 3-0 in the second leg.
It was the first time Villa had been in the most significant European competition since the 1980s. They made the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last season.
The teams have never met before. However, Paris Saint-Germain will be confident, having already knocked out the Premier League leaders, Liverpool.
What Dates Are The Quarter Final Games?
First leg: PSG vs Aston Villa at the Parc des Princes - April 8 or 9
Second leg: Aston Villa vs PSG at Villa Park - April 15 or 16
