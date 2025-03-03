Virgil Van Dijk Sends Rallying Cry Ahead of PSG vs Liverpool
PSG is set to play in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg at Parc des Princes is on March 5, and the Anfield leg is on March 11.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to play a key role in his team's chances of progression. He has sent a rallying cry to his teammates ahead of the potential contest.
Van Dijk reckons his side will need to be ready to take on the mighty PSG, who are unbeaten in domestic competitions.
Van Dijk said (via Liverpool):
It will be a very good game, I expect over there, against a team in form. It will be difficult but these are the games you want to compete in and I am really looking forward to it. Before that we’ve had some time with our family, a chance to spend some time with the kids and reflect on the last couple of weeks and then we look ahead to what is coming.- Virgil van Dijk
He further added:
Of course, it feels like [the Champions League] goes up a level now. We are in the knockout stages and there is no time for errors or bad games, basically. There are two games to get through and we want to be so good that we deserve to go through.- Virgil van Dijk
The Dutchman said that his team will need to fight to stay alive in the competition, saying:
But you have to fight for it, you have to do everything in your power to win the game. That is what we are going to try to do, but we are definitely aware of them.- Virgil van Dijk
